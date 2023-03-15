CHARLESTOWN – A controlled burn took place Wednesday at Charlestown State Park to help with the removal of invasive species in the park.
Bush honeysuckle and autumn olive bush were the primary culprits officials looked to remove. Those are the main two plants that have overtaken the area where native plants typically grow.
When these two plants take over, it eliminates food options for the wildlife in the area.
Not only will the fire get rid of invasive species of plants, it will promote regrowth of plants such as oak trees. This burn covered around five acres of land.
“By doing a prescribed fire, we can control it and eliminate the fuel that would cause a wildfire to happen,” said Jeremy Beavin, an interpretative naturalist with the park. “So if there was a wildfire that would come about, there’d be less fuel for it to be a strong fire.”
The park only does burns at certain times of the year and targets different types of invasive species when planning one. They also have to take into consideration the native plants and animals as well as the weather before doing the burn.
Fire is not the only tool they use to combat invasive species.
“Sometimes we mow certain areas,” said Jacob Shapley, property manager of the park. “Sometimes we have to use a chainsaw and cut a tree down, fire is just one of those tools in that toolbox that allows you to fight that (invasive species).”
He added that the cut off for doing a controlled burn in this part of the state is April 1. They chose Wednesday to do the burn because of the nice weather and low humidity.
Since the area of the burn was around 5acres of land, the park did not need to have the fire department come and help keep the fire under control.
“This is probably as small of a burn that we’ll ever do,” Beavin said. “Which will kind of give the new staff an opportunity to just see how it goes.”
In larger scale burns the park brings in crews from other local state parks and local fire departments along with fire trucks on standby.
“It’s (fire) one of many tools that we use for wildlife management, species management and invasive control,” Beavin said. “Our biggest challenge is letting the public know that’s why we’re doing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.