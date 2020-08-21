NEW ALBANY — A man convicted of sexual assault in 2013 in Clark County is facing a new charge of molestation after a victim reported abuse from fours years ago.
David Fuson, 32, was charged in Floyd County this week with one level 1 felony for child molestation that was said to have occurred in 2016 with a victim younger than 14. He is in Clark County jail now on a $100,000 cash-only bond in a separate pending case that involves 50 counts of possession of child pornography. His bond in the Floyd County case is $250,000 cash-only.
Court records show that the Floyd County case was opened in June, shortly after a report was made alleging multiple instances of sexual abuse by Fuson four years ago, including taking photos and videos of the victim. The incidents are said to have occurred while he was babysitting the child.
Fuson previously was arrested in Louisville in January 2019 after evading capture for more than three months after a warrant was issued in the child-pornography case. That was charged in September 2018 after a three-month investigation by Clarksville Police, which turned up 1,981 videos and 415 photos that depicted sex acts to unknown children of various ages. Police say the videos and photos were on a phone and SD card that belonged to Fuson.
Fuson was served a warrant in the 2018 case this year while in prison in Kentucky, and appeared for a March initial hearing in Clark County, where he has been since.
The defendant was convicted in 2010 of a class D felony of performance harmful to a minor and in 2013 with two class D felonies for sexual battery.
In the Clark County child pornography case, Fuson has pretrial conferences set for Sept. 9 and Feb. 10, with a jury trial scheduled for March 2 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4. Court dates have not yet been set in the Floyd County molestation case, which was filed this week in Floyd County Circuit Court.
