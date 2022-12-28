FLOYD COUNTY — Chef Vanessa Felix-Goode composes her dishes as a maestro fashions a symphony, her handpicked ingredients and classically trained technique the notes of her fare.
But the beat of her craft, like the beat of her life, comes from her heart.
“I cook with my heart. I cook to connect with people. I cook to create memories,” said Felix-Goode. “A dish from a chef tells a lot about their story. I tell my story through my dishes.”
That story, her story, tells of the 40-year-old chef’s journey from Peru, across the Americas ending in Indiana where, among other employments, she currently teaches culinary arts to high school students at Prosser Career Education Center.
The evolution of her dishes followed her migrations.
Growing up in cosmopolitan Lima, Felix-Goode experienced the intersection of many cultures. Her own ancestry includes not only Spanish and Peruvian but also German, African and Chinese. Hot tea served at local teahouses were as accustomed to Felix-Goode as the traditionally known ceviche.
“I am like a little melting pot of cultures all together, which I think may be one of the reasons why I’m so open to all the cultures. It’s always so exciting because I am a result of multicultural ethnicity,” she said.
Meals in Peru, though, took precedence over the individual dishes. Felix-Goode remembered Sunday dinners at her grandmother’s house. Table after table were added to ensure all who stopped by had a place to sit, relax and enjoy the food and conversation. Eating the comforting food would take hours. Nourishment came not only from the dishes served but from the communing itself.
“Time just slowed down or stopped,” Felix-Goode said.
There, at those times of sharing, the Madison resident learned that cooking can lead to both connections and commonality. Even today, it’s not unusual for Felix-Goode to invite people she’s just met over to her house for a carefully prepared, homecooked meal, an act that she said some raised in America may find strange.
“Sharing your table, your space with somebody, sharing your meal, is a good way to get to know people,” she said.
It’s in this way that Felix-Goode was able to relate to a family she stayed with in Canada shortly before her junior year of high school. An exchange student, she enjoyed the rural setting of the Saskatchewan farm and took advantage of the outdoorsy experiences, such as skiing, ice skating and gun shooting, it offered.
Her exchange mother became a role model, allowing her to learn new skills in floral arranging and, of course, cooking. She’d visit the family periodically for years to come.
After graduating from her Peruvian high school in winter of 1998, Felix-Goode, the daughter of a neurosurgeon and a nurse, began to rethink her plans of studying medicine in college. Acknowledging her love of creating dishes and the sense of community it brings in sharing them, she decided to pursue a study of culinary arts.
By fall of 1999, the aspiring chef started course work at Lima’s campus of the renowned French culinary school Le Cordon Bleu. In addition to be trained in classical French techniques and preparations of international cuisines, Felix-Goode also had instruction in hospitality and restaurant management. She graduated in 2002.
Always a disciple of travel, Felix-Goode settled in Indiana soon after. The birth of the first of her two sons, a life changing moment, she said, realigned her priorities, and she took a break from her career. A move to Florida as a pastry chef for a corporation would reignite it. After a few years, she returned to Salem where she cooked at various local restaurants and anticipated opening her own.
Yet when the chance to teach at Prosser came in the fall of 2017, she took it.
Alongside instructing at Prosser, Felix-Goode also still privately cooks for clients as well as hosts dining shows at MESA, a collaborative kitchen in downtown New Albany. At MESA, she’s able to build menus, create dishes and connect with a lot of people, the reasons cooking continues to enliven her.
“People have always been receptive and welcoming to my culture and my food and it has allowed me to connect to so many people from around the area by just doing what I love to do,” Felix-Goode said. “It’s a good common theme of conversation because food connects everybody.”
Her students benefit from her busy culinary schedule, a few oftentimes accompanying her to the events and assisting her in preparation and plating. In this way, she can introduce the high schools to techniques and food that aren’t easily accessible in the school setting.
“I’ve been very lucky that I was able to meet with a lot of really talented local chefs and people in my industry that have welcomed me and opened up doors to opportunities and experiences,” she said. “And now I can bring those experiences to my students.”
