SOUTHERN INDIANA – With the forecast this week calling for high tempatures above 90 degrees and the heat index climbing into triple digits, Clark and Floyd counties are offering cooling stations throughout the areas to keep residents safe.
The Salvation Army is working with both counties to offer safe and cool areas for residents to go to and get some water as well as stay in an air-conditioned environment.
On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning that will last until Thursday.
With the prolonged heat and humid conditions, the heat index values will be around 103 to 108 degrees each afternoon and evening. Nights will be muggy with lows in the 70s, and evening hours will not provide much relief from the heat, the NWS reported.
“The best way to stay cool is to completely avoid being outside,” said Gavan Hebner, Clark County’s Emergency Management director. “If you have heat related activity or outdoor activity, stay indoors, push it off to next week or start working early in the morning when it’s not as hot.”
Staying outside for a long period of time in the heat can cause heat related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat cramps are muscle spasms caused by a large loss of salt and water in the body. Heat exhaustion is severe and may require emergency medical treatment. Heat stroke is deadly and requires immediate emergency treatment.
“If you’re thinking you’re experiencing heat exhaustion or things like that, you should call 911 so you can be checked out either through EMS or the hospital,” said Kent Barrow, Floyd County Emergency Management Agency’s director.
For those who are experiencing heat illness, move to a cool place, drink water or sports drink, and use wet cloths, fanning or a cool bath to lower the heat.
Residents are also encouraged to look out for their neighbors, especially elderly ones, during the heat.
“Try to stay in an air-conditioned room or at least stay out of the sun,” Hebner said. “Check up on relatives and neighbors as we experience this high heat going forward through the rest of the week.”
For those without air conditioning, try to keep a breeze flowing throughout the house by opening windows, wearing loose clothing or getting to an area with air conditioning.
“Reduce opening and closing doors unnecessarily, isolate to an area that’s shaded or visit one of the cooling stations,” Hebner said. “Walk through the mall and just go to a location where you can find a cooler location.”
Cooling stations in Clark County:
• Exit 0 Outreach
403 West Maple Street, Jeffersonville
Bottled water available out front daily
• Clarksville Public Library
1312 Eastern Blvd.
Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Jeffersonville Public Library
211 E. Court Ave.
Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Salvation Army Clarksville Thrift Store
528 Little League Blvd., Clarksville
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday-Saturday
Cooling stations in Floyd County:
• Salvation Army 10 a.m.– 2 p.m. Mon – Thursday
2300 Green Valley Road, New Albany
• Lafayette Fire Dept Mon – Fri (open till 7 p.m.)
4002 Scottsville Road, Floyds Knobs
• Lafayette Fire Dept (Station 3) Monday – Friday (open till 7 p.m.)
7020 U.S. 150, Greenville
• Georgetown Fire Dept Mon – Friday (Station 1) (open till 7 p.m.)
8910 Ind. 64, Georgetown
• 5610 Corydon Ridge Road Mon – Friday (Station 2) (open till 7 p.m.)
