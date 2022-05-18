JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial recently announced that Dave Cooper has been recognized as the facility’s 2022 Mercy Award winner.
The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s facilities who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
“At Clark, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Martin Padgett, CEO of Clark Memorial Health. “We are extremely proud to recognize Dave for his efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. He goes above and beyond each day to ensure that every person he encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
Dave Cooper has been dedicated to Clark Memorial Health and the community for almost 42 years. He began his career at Clark in September 1980 as a Registered Medical Technologist in the lab and is currently a Lab Information Systems Administrator. Dave demonstrates extraordinary commitment to his work, Clark's patients, team members and to the community.
His tireless work during the height of the pandemic helped Clark fight the spread of COVID-19. He spent countless hours collecting COVID swabs in the hospital's drive through and in the outpatient isolation room. Working in the lab, Dave shows compassion and empathy to patients of all ages. As an example, Dave has a calm and compelling ability to ease a child's fear of having their blood taken and he has gone above and beyond to help elderly and disabled patients with lab draws. Dave works each day greeting Clark's patients with kindness and respect whether they come in for blood work or are hospitalized.
Dave volunteers his time helping those who live on the margins of our communities. His compassion to the homeless, low-income people seeking healthcare and immigrant communities is an outstanding example of a community leader. From 2015 to 2020, Dave volunteered to do lab work at the Family Community Free Clinic for uninsured people. Currently, he volunteers at the St. John Center for Homeless Men in Louisville, greeting guests and answering phone calls. He also volunteers at Casa Latino Catholic Worker House helping with maintenance repair work and special events at the facility that helps immigrant women and children.
Dave has made a difference at Clark Memorial and the community in which he lives. His dedication, skills, and willingness to help others makes Dave a Clark team member who is steadfast in Making Communities Healthier.
Each facility winner, including Dave, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2022 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, in August, to which Dave and all facility winners are invited to attend.
