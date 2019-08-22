SELLERSBURG — While crews were working on the sanitary sewer line in the Cooperdale area, a water line was hit. Crews worked a large part of Thursday repairing the line by opening hydrants to decrease pressure on the leak area. Unfortunately, due to the fact that the pipe has a substantial crack, it will require cutting a section out and replacing it.
This does require a brief water shutdown, which will require a boil water advisory. This advisory is for 48 hours after service is restored. At this time, only the Cooperdale area is affected (this includes the following streets: Bon-Air, Beau Vista, Indianola, and South Street).
