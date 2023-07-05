Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride around Indiana will begin Monday. A departure ceremony is planned for 8 a.m. at the Police and Fire Fighters Memorial on the capitol grounds in downtown Indianapolis.
The bike riders are scheduled to be passing through Jeffersonville on Thursday, July 13. From Jeffersonville they will be en route to Jasper.
The ride pays respect to Indiana’s fallen law enforcement heroes and lets their survivors know they and their loved ones are not forgotten. The motto of Cops Cycling for Survivors is “Riding to Remember,” and each year the group works to honor officers killed in the line of duty throughout Indiana’s history.
The Cops Cycling for Survivors annual bike ride consists of active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, law enforcement family members and friends of law enforcement riding their bicycles around the perimeter of Indiana to raise funds and awareness of the sacrifices made by Hoosier law enforcement families across Indiana. Funds raised from this event are used to perpetuate the memories of officers killed in the line-of-duty and to aid surviving family members and co-workers of officers killed in the line-of-duty. Previously raised funds have been directly donated to foundations, scholarships and camps that have been started in memory of fallen officers or by Indiana survivors in honor of their fallen heroes.
The ride is scheduled to conclude the afternoon of Saturday, July 22 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
