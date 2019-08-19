JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jefferson County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a weekend crash in Jeffersonville.
According to a Monday news release, Tory Lee Barnett, 32, died following a crash around 4 a.m. Saturday at East 10th Street and Vissing Park Road. He was pronounced dead at 6:27 a.m. at University of Louisville Hopsital; the cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma.
Barnett lived in the Capitol Hills neighborhood of Middle Road in Jeffersonville.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.