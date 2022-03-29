HARRISON COUNTY — A man wanted as part of an Evansville double murder investigation who was found dead following a police pursuit in Corydon on Friday died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Harrison County Coroner Jeremy McKim listed the manner of death as suicide following a Tuesday morning autopsy. Samuel A. Robb, 30, of Valparaiso was pronounced dead at the scene Friday morning after his car crashed following a brief police pursuit on Indiana 135.
According to the Indiana State Police, Robb's vehicle was spotted in a hotel parking lot just north of Interstate 64. After he fled in his car, a trooper pursued Robb, but his vehicle quickly exited the roadway, became airborne and struck a utility pole before coming to rest upside down, according to ISP.
Robb was wanted in connection with two murders that occurred Thursday evening in Evansville. According to ISP, a firearm and other evidence was recovered from the crash scene.
A final autopsy report will be released pending receipt of toxicology testing.
