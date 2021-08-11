CORYDON — Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana is celebrating the grand opening of its newest retail store in Corydon at 9 a.m. on Aug. 31.
Located at 190 Pacer Drive NW, the store will replace the previous location and offer more space to shoppers for bargain-hunting. Store hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Goodwill is accepting donations during store hours through a contactless process.
The store located at 2400 Landmark Ave. will close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 28 and be replaced by the new location.
Goodwill employs over 4,100 individuals, many of whom have barriers to employment, such as lack of a high school education, disability or a criminal background.
“Our entire state has been experiencing extreme hardships over the past year, so we are excited to open this new location to our shoppers as well as employ over 30 individuals in the space,” said Kent A. Kramer, president and CEO of Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana.
“Goodwill remains committed to serving thousands of Hoosiers through our mission and education services. Our retail stores allow us to provide those services across central and Southern Indiana.”
In addition to its employment opportunities, Goodwill operates 15 free adult high schools called The Excel Center®, which helps adults earn a Core 40 high school diploma, college credits, and job certifications, all at no cost. Goodwill also offers a maternal-child health program, Nurse-Family Partnership in communities throughout the Southern Indiana region.
“The revenue made from our stores, including the new Corydon store, goes right back into the communities we serve,” Kramer said. “When individuals shop or donate to Goodwill, they are changing lives in our state through education, health and employment.”
Those who are interested in working at the new retail location or learning more about Goodwill programs can find more information at goodwillindy.org.
