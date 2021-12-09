CORYDON — Indiana State Police arrested a Corydon man Thursday afternoon and charged him with domestic battery and neglect of a dependent in a case involving a 9-year-old child in his care.
On Nov. 29, The Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) contacted Detective Chris Tucker with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg regarding an allegation of child battery involving a 9-year-old child. The child is usually in the care of a youth facility due to behavioral issues, however, he returned home for the Thanksgiving holiday. The alleged incident occurred in Harrison County while the child was home.
On Nov. 29, workers at the facility observed injuries after the child returned to their care. DCS then sought medical attention for the child and contacted ISP.
Tucker immediately began an investigation, which included numerous interviews with family, caregivers and medical personnel. DCS personnel and Tucker also conducted a forensic interview with the child.
As a result of the investigation, Tucker requested an arrest warrant for Cody Allen Byrn, 28, of Corydon.
Byrn was arrested without incident and taken to the Harrison County Jail. Byrn is preliminarily charged with:
• Neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a level 5 felony
• Domestic battery with bodily injury (person less than 14), a level 5 felony
• Battery (person less than 14), a level 6 felony
