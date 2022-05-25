CORYDON – Corydon realtor and former public school teacher Katie Forte has announced her candidacy for Indiana State Senate District 47.
Forte is a candidate for the June 9 Democratic caucus that will select the party’s nominee for the November General Election. District 47 includes portions of Harrison, Floyd and Washington Counties in Southern Indiana.
The winner of the caucus will face Republican Gary Byrne in the November general election.
Forte says her life experiences have prepared her for public service in the Indiana Senate.
“Over the last 20 years, I’ve worked as a line cook, waitress, bartender, mental health worker, church musician, public school teacher, and realtor to support my family,” Forte said. “I’ve also been a single parent, a parent of a child with learning differences, and the board president of a local nonprofit. From these experiences I have learned that we must find common ground. I used to tell my fifth graders when I was a teacher, ‘We live in the world with other people, and we have to figure out how to get along and work together.’"
Forte is entering the race to give voters a choice since the Republican candidate was initially running unopposed.
“In order for us to have a healthy and strong democracy we have all got to be represented,” Forte said. “I’m willing to listen to and work for ALL Hoosiers.”
Forte is already out meeting with Hoosiers and introducing herself to voters. She has visited the Teamsters’ Union picket lines at FireKing in New Albany several times to show her support.
Hoosiers can learn more about Forte and her platform by visiting www.ForteForSouthernIndiana.org or following Forte for Southern Indiana on Facebook.
