CORYDON – The Tyson Foods plant in Corydon will close on or about March 1, 2024, the company announced Monday morning.
Currently the plant has 368 employees and 45 contract growers in and around Harrison County, local officials said. An email sent to the company requesting confirmation of the number of employees at the facility wasn’t returned as of publication time. A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, notice detailing the number of affected workers at the Corydon plant hadn’t been posted on the Indiana Department of Workforce Development website as of Monday evening.
A quarter three fiscal year earnings report shows Tyson Foods’ sales were down 3% from the prior year with an operating loss of $350 million, down 134% from 2022.
The Corydon facility is one of four Tyson chicken plants that will close in an effort to reduce costs and improve capacity utilization.
“The difficult decision to close four chicken facilities in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Corydon, Indiana, Dexter, Missouri and Noel, Missouri demonstrate our commitment to bold action and operational excellence as we drive performance, including lower costs and improving capacity utilization, and build on our strategy of making Tyson Foods stronger in the long-term,” said Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods.
According to a Tyson spokesperson, all impacted employees will be encouraged to apply for open positions within the company. Tyson will assist in offering relocation benefits “where applicable,” according to the spokesperson.
The company is coordinating with state and local officials including the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to connect Tyson employees with resources and assistance, the spokesperson said.
“I think the role that we are all looking to take is to make sure that the transition goes as smoothly and efficiently as possible,” said Lisa Long, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce. “We’re hopeful that we can help find them other employment locally, even if that requires some retraining efforts.”
The chamber will be working with Tyson and the Harrison County Learning Center to determine the skills of the employees as well as help them with retraining if they need it.
Employees will also be able to find help through Southern Indiana Works career and training services to help them find their next career path.
“That could include education, training options, placement, depending on the nature of the layoff, they could be eligible for other services through the trade act,” said SIW President Tony Waterson. “We’ll attempt to work with the company to provide what’s called a ‘Rapid Response Event’ where we’ll go on site and help the affected workers.”
They will aid by helping the employees file for unemployment insurance claims, letting them know what they are eligible for in terms of services and assisting them in navigating the system.
Southern Indiana officials expressed disbelief at the announcement of the closure, as the Tyson facility has been a major employer in Harrison County for several years.
“It’s shocking that there weren’t any really warnings that it was going to take place,” said Gary Byrne, a state senator representing District 47, which includes Corydon. “It’s going to affect not just the plant, but all the producers and the farmers that raised corn, so it’s a trickle-down effect.”
The closure will impact all the people that worked for and with Tyson in a negative way, and it’s disappointing, Byrne added.
“Tyson is a big user of corn, water and sewer, there’s a potential impact on property tax revenues,” Long said. “I think right now, being such a fresh announcement, we’re not entirely sure. It’s clearly going to be a significant impact.”
