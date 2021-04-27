NEW ALBANY — A hike in costs for construction materials was blamed for the elevated bid amounts for the buildout of a LifeSpring Health Systems clinic in the Colonial Manor Shopping Center.
The New Albany Redevelopment Commission pledged $350,000 in relief funds for the joint project, which will bring a 10-bed unit to the city to provide medical and mental care services for patients regardless of their ability to pay.
That total was based on an estimate prepared about a year ago, and the bids submitted for the project reflected the increases in construction costs over the past 12 months.
Bids were opened during Tuesday's commission meeting, with the lowest offer submitted by Upton Pry of New Albany at $605,000. The highest of the four bids was more than $870,000.
In asking the commission to OK staff review of the bids, New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said “building materials have gone up pretty considerably” since the initial estimate for the project.
“I think this is pretty consistent for what we're seeing in the industry,” said commission member Adam Dickey.
According to the National Association of Home Builders, lumber prices have risen by 250% since spring 2020.
“This price spike has caused the price of an average new single-family home to increase by more than $24,000. Similarly, the price of the average new multifamily home has increased by nearly $9,000 over the same period due to the surge in lumber prices,” NAHB states on its website, nahb.org.
Prices for other building materials including steel also have risen.
New Albany's part of the LifeSpring partnership is to foot the construction costs for building out a vacant section of Colonial Manor for the clinic. The commission included the project in its amended CDBG plan after it received additional funding through last year's CARES Act due to the pandemic.
The commission had also included other uses for the additional CDBG funds in its plan.
Pending staff review, the commission agreed to accept Upton Pry's bid. In February, officials said the site could be ready in about 90 days after a contractor was selected for construction.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, the commission awarded a contract to The Wheatley Group for administrative services concerning the $250,000 grant the city received through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The funds will be divided up into $10,000 grants and awarded to small businesses with 100 or fewer employees. The application process is expected to be finalized within two weeks so businesses can begin applying for the financial help.
Staten said The Wheatley Group, which will be paid $6,250, will only aid with administrative functions and won't be involved in deciding which businesses receive grants.
“The members of this body will do all of the scoring and selection parts,” Staten told the commission during the virtual meeting.
