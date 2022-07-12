SOUTHERN INDIANA — Inflation's now hitting everyone's mailbox.
The new prices went into effect Sunday after being announced in April.
The United States Postal Service has increased the price of Forever Stamps, metered mail, domestic postcards, international letters and letters with additional ounces.
"As inflation and increased operating expenses continue, these price adjustments will help with the implementation of the Delivering for America plan, including a $40 billion investment in core Postal Service infrastructure over the next 10 years," USPS said this past spring.
"With the new prices, the Postal Service will continue to provide the lowest letter-mail postage rates in the industrialized world and offer a great value in shipping."
This means the price for a First-Class Mail Forever stamp rose from 58 cents to 60 cents.
Metered mail is now up to 57 cents, the single piece mail additional letter is up to 24 cents and an international letter is now $1.40.
It will now cost 44 cents to mail a postcard.
The Postal Service increases will lead to about a 6.5% hike.
The national inflation rate rose to more than 8 percent in May, its highest since the 1980s.
