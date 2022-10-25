NEW ALBANY — Southern Indiana’s Fairy Godmother returns Halloween night, continuing the tradition of providing free treats and entertainment for local children and their families.
Realtor Pat Harrison started the Costume Carnival in 1986. For the first three years, Harrison hosted the event along New Albany’s riverfront.
Safety and structure were the reasons she launched the Costume Carnival. Harrison wanted families to be able to take their kids to a location that would be secure and have supervision.
The initial event was a success, and Harrison — who dresses as the Fairy Godmother for the Costume Carnival — credits the community, businesses and elected officials for helping along the way.
“When they say it takes a village — and I hate those cliches — in this case it really did,” Harrison said.
During the second year, the weather was cold, and Harrison and others had doubts about attendance. But as the witching hour arrived, so did the eager trick-or-treaters.
“I can remember looking over the flood wall. They came running like ants over the hill,” Harrison said.
To keep weather elements from hindering the Costume Carnival, the event was moved to the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds. Each Halloween, businesses, public officials and others set up tables at the Fairgrounds. Candy is handed out to kids, a costume contest is conducted and free entertainment is provided.
Those who volunteer to hand out candy and take part in the event typically leave with full hearts.
“I think the people that come and help are so electrified by the happiness of these kids,” Harrison said. “It’s all about the kids and it’s just a wonderful event.”
Due to construction at the building that typically houses the event, this year’s Costume Carnival will take place on an outside stage at the Fairgrounds. Harrison said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan has provided heating equipment and lights to help, and some of the city’s firefighters will be on hand to cook hotdogs.
“It’s safe and open to all,” Harrison said. “It’s a happy, happy evening.”
The Costume Carnival will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween night, Monday, at the 4-H Fairgrounds. The event is free. For more information, call Harrison at 812-944-1111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.