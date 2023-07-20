Could Floyd County use hospital money to address the budget shortfall?
The 2016 sale of the Floyd Memorial Hospital to Baptist Health brought in $150 million for Floyd County. As the Floyd County Council considers a local judicial income tax to address a $1.8 million shortfall, some citizens are asking where the money from the hospital sale is going.
Councilmember Danny Short said people often question where the money from the hospital sale is and if it could be used to alleviate the budget deficit. Tapping into the hospital money isn’t so simple, he said, because the council only has direct access to a portion of the funds.
There is $100 million left from the sale of the hospital, he said, $70 million of which is in the Floyd County Community Foundation. The Floyd County Council gets a 5% draw on interest — about $3.5 million — from that each year, Short said.
The other $30 million is in the Floyd County Legacy Foundation, in two different silos.
One silo, consisting of around $12 million, generates $400,000 of interest per year, which goes to the Floyd County Commissioners to support capital projects such as road paving.
The other $18 million generates about $1.5 million per year in interest, Short said. The Floyd County Legacy Foundation uses around $500,000 of that interest each year to issue grants to local nonprofit organizations. The rest of the money rolls back into the county’s principal fund.
Short said he would like to see the excess principal funds used to address issues like the budget shortfall.
“The Legacy Foundation normally grants between $400,000 and $500,000 per year,” he said. “That still leaves half a million dollars that rolls over into principal every year, and that’s the part I would like to see returned to the general fund to the council.”
He said if the Foundation were to cap granting at $600,000, for example, that would leave almost half a million dollars that could be returned to the general fund and put toward the deficit by the council. To access the money currently in the principal fund, there are stipulations at the state and local levels, and the council would not have access to the funds unless granted by the foundation. But Short said he believes it could and should be done.
“We could still have access to half a million to alleviate some budget constraints and go towards not raising taxes on our citizens,” he said. “I’ve been touting that plan. Some people don’t want to see that happen because they helped create that foundation and that’s their baby. But to me, that’s not anybody’s baby other than the citizens of Floyd County, and we owe it to them to do everything we can to not raise their taxes.”
