NEW ALBANY — A proposed ordinance would allow people to carry alcoholic beverages outside in downtown New Albany.
This year, legislators approved a new law that allows cities or towns to establish a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). The law includes exemptions from certain open-container laws for these designated areas.
At Monday's meeting, the New Albany City Council will consider an ordinance to create a DORA in the downtown area. The city would also need approval from the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission to establish the district.
The new law allowing for the creation of a DORA will go into effect July 1.
With the creation of a DORA, licensed businesses would be able to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption in the designated area of downtown. Customers would not have to stay in the places the beverages were purchased while consuming the drink.
New Albany Councilman Jason Applegate said the outdoor refreshment areas are "a good fit for our area."
"We have the different concert venues and the close location of a lot of different bars, restaurants shops, and ultimately, it makes it like, let's just go downtown,'" he said. "You just go downtown, you park, and then you're able to walk around freely as long as businesses accept beverages and things like that."
The proposed DORA would encompass the downtown and other nearby areas in New Albany.
There are numerous requirements involved with the creation of the DORA. Establishments will be required to post signage indicating whether they are participating in the DORA, according to Applegate.
People must stay within the boundaries to consume their alcoholic beverages, and signage throughout the area would let people know whether they are entering or leaving a DORA.
The alcoholic beverages would be served in specific cups that can be carried outside in the DORA.
"You must have a cup, so you're not walking around with a bottle of beer — you are coming from a facility that is designated as a spot," Applegate said. "They have the cup, and then you would then be able to walk around and go into other areas and facilities that also display that sticker that says, hey, you're welcome to bring in your designated beverage or designated cup."
Applegate said someone could potentially grab a beer at a downtown restaurant such as Parlour and walk over to a concert at Bicentennial Park.
It would complement the walkability of downtown New Albany, he said.
"It fits in line with the togetherness of our downtown and making it very suitable to where people can walk amongst places and not be limited to sticking to one spot if they are maybe part of a group...," he said.
"One or two people may want to go somewhere else or check out a shop while there is a group of people they're with that may be sitting there and eating dinner."
New Albany Plan Commission Director Scott Wood outlined the city's plan in a memo included in the council packet for Monday's meeting. He said the creation of the DORA would "further boost the local economy."
"It is the opinion of the New Albany Plan Commission that the proposed DORA is supported by both the [New Albany] Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance and will continue to aid the effort of creating a vibrant community that promotes walkability and shares our rich culture and history," Wood said.
