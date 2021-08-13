FLOYD COUNTY — Adam Roberts said he received several calls after the decision was made to give Floyd County Health Department employees bonuses.
Heads of other departments asked why their employees hadn't been included for premium pay as funded through the American Rescue Plan, the Floyd County Councilman said this week.
“I think this body rushed to push the health department through and we haven't really taken a step back to say who else is eligible,” Roberts said.
In July, the council approved bonuses for the 10 full-time employees of the health department. They are expected to each receive $25,000 by the end of 2024.
Roberts, like the rest of the council members, voted in favor of the bonuses.
Premium pay for essential workers is allowed under ARP guidelines, and multiple county officials said last month that the health department employees deserved the bonuses.
It's also been discussed by council members and Floyd County Commissioners that the health department workers deserved extra pay because of their stagnant wages.
Roberts emphasized during a Tuesday meeting that federal guidelines mandate that premium pay isn't intended to substitute for salaries.
The discussion intensified as the council was asked to approve a salary-based ordinance, described by Council President Brad Striegel as a housekeeping measure, that also reflects the bonuses. It passed 4-3, but Roberts said the county needs a consistent plan when approving premium pay.
As structured, the commissioners approve projects and uses for the ARP money, and the council is asked to OK releasing the funding to cover the proposals.
So far, only the health department workers have received approval from both bodies for bonuses.
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop questioned that decision during a previous meeting, and Roberts said there are other employees that would qualify as essential based on their work during the pandemic. Those include police officers, dispatchers, corrections officers, he continued.
“We need to be fair with every single employee when it comes to these bonuses,” Roberts said.
Striegel and Councilwoman Denise Konkle said health department leaders had approached the county about pay issues previously, and they went through the appropriate channels to be considered for the bonuses.
Striegel said the council hasn't received an official request from any other department.
“It wasn't necessarily meant to stop there. It was a starting point,” he said of premium pay for the health department.
Some employees would not qualify as essential because they worked from home during the pandemic, Roberts said.
Employee pay was a big topic Tuesday, as the council also held a workshop as it prepares for the 2022 budget.
Konkle proposed and the majority of the council acknowledged a willingness to approve a 3% cost-of-living increase for employees in 2022. Workers who received raises in 2021, such as those in bargaining units, wouldn't qualify for the raise. If a worker received less than 3%, they would garner the difference in 2022 pay if the council ultimately includes the raises in the budget.
The raises would also be in effect for the council members and council attorney.
And though it's a topic that's regularly mentioned, budget time brings a renewed focus on the county's joint funding agreement with New Albany for the animal shelter.
The city and county have disputed the agreement for several years. Under the contract, the entity with the highest population, which is Floyd County, is responsible for 51% of the shelter budget.
The county has rarely paid that amount and the city requested the debt amount on multiple occasions.
But many county officials have expressed the view that the contract is unfair, and that the allocations should be based on expenses, not a budget.
The New Albany City Council and administration has also failed to engage the county during budget talks, which is part of the contract.
The county council verbally agreed to move forward with a $200,000 commitment to the shelter for 2022, which will likely be about $150,000 shy of the contract amount based on recent years.
County council members said they will again ask the city to meet over the budget.
“This body is not causing problems with the animal shelter,” County Councilman Dale Bagshaw said. “We're trying to operate in good faith, reaching out when we don't have to, but it's been an issue quite frankly since I've been on this body that hasn't been resolved.”
