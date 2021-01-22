New Albany City Councilman Pat McLaughlin tabled his resolution Thursday calling for the body to condemn the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
McLaughlin said that following the inauguration ceremony Wednesday, and President Joe Biden’s call for unity, he decided not to bring the resolution forward for a vote.
“It doesn’t curb my disdain for what happened,” McLaughlin said. “I still believe with conviction that what happened in the Capitol building was one of the darkest moments in American history, but I’m not going to make it an issue with this council.”
