CLARKSVILLE — For president and CEO of Personal Counseling Services (PCS), giving back to the community is not about recognition or awards but it’s about doing the right thing.
“We’re here because of the community. And if we can’t support the community then we shouldn’t be here,” said Doug Drake, who has been president and CEO of PCS since 2005.
Providing immediate counseling services to first responders to a murder in Clarksville and free services to anyone working with COVID-19 throughout the pandemic are just a few examples of the work PCS does for the community.
PCS helped over 20 first responders in August at the recommendation of police commanders after the crime scene of a Clarksville murder.
“I think that is kind of an upper-level decision that the commanders involved, those directly involved with working with their firefighters and police officers, felt the impact of this [murder] and were sympathetic to that fact that everybody else probably felt that too,” said PCS Clinical Director Jeff Romer.
Drake said that some therapists stayed late or came in early to accommodate the first responders' schedules and ensure that all of them could be seen individually within 24 hours.
“They stepped up to the plate and made me extremely proud that when we say that we’re here for the community that our actions show that,” Drake said. “Regardless of what they did, they made it happen without any direction. Immediately.”
Romer said that providing this service is needed for first responders because if the traumas and experiences they face are not attended to they can take their toll.
“It tends to result in burnout when people aren’t getting help to deal with those very painful things,” Romer said.
A theme Romer noticed when counseling these first responders is that talking about this specific case led them to start talking about other cases they carry with them. Romer felt that it is often taken for granted that first responders will not have feelings about the things they see in the field.
The first responders were able to receive this counseling through Clarksville’s employee assistance program, meaning that a number of sessions are provided at no cost to the employee.
“They were all very appreciative of the opportunity, and I think many of them felt like they were glad that it was something that Clarksville offers them,” Romer said.
Many of the therapists with PCS are willing to do pro-bono work when it is necessary to support a client, according to Drake, not because it is expected of them from the company but because they want to do it.
One situation Drake described where a therapist might do pro-bono work is if a client somehow loses insurance or cannot afford a session, but the therapist sees that they are making good progress and does not want to quit sessions.
While they can use grant funding to cover individuals with lack of insurance, PCS can run out of this funding as it is a non-profit, and this is when Drake said therapists step up because they feel it is ethical to continue supporting that client.
Another method PCS uses to help clients without insurance afford therapy is the implementation of an adjusted-fee scale based on household income. Drake specifically noted that this is very useful for students.
“They may have limited funds, and we always try to make sure that we get them in if we can and we can supplement with some of our grant money when we do that,” Drake said.
On top of providing these services, PCS is in the process of creating a wellness campus that will be either in Clark or Floyd county. The idea behind the campus is to provide a multitude of resources in one space, including legal, financial, mental health, medical, vision, child care, among others.
Drake has been working on this vision of a wellness campus for five years, travelling and talking to various physicians, hospital CEOs, legislators and the director of mental health services in Indianapolis to bring it into reality.
The driving question behind Drake’s research was, “How do we help people that really don’t have the transportation or the resources, or the knowledge perhaps, to be able to navigate sometimes very complicated services?”
A feasibility study was done in 2018 and Drake said an architect is already working on a rendering of the campus. PCS anticipates a capital campaign to begin in 2022 to raise the funds to build the facility and office space. They have already received $45,000 from WHAS Crusade for Children to build an outdoor music therapy playground.
PCS is available in 17 counties in Indiana and four counties in Kentucky. Drake said that they served over 14,000 individuals and families last year and they have a pretty high caseload all the time.
“There’s more needs in the community than there are providers,” Drake said. He is hoping that they can hire two more full-time licensed therapists to help with the caseload.
