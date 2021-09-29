JEFFERSONVILLE — Residents can expect a road closure and brief loud noises around Riverside Drive on Friday because of a counterterrorism training exercise that will take place at the Jeffersonville Riverstage.
The City of Jeffersonville is hosting the training and will include several federal, state and local public safety officials and some who work in the private sector.
The event will begin at 9:30 a.m., and loud noises can be expected around the intersection of Riverside Drive and Spring Street from then until 9:40 a.m. Increased foot and vehicular traffic can be expected in the area from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Riverside Drive, between Wall and Mulberry streets, will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
