Country Thyme Garden Friends Club of Henryville donated more than 100 cars and 250 books to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in memory of Clint Dotson. Clint’s mother asks for the donations each year and the community works to provide the items.
Country Thyme gives to Norton's Children's Hospital
