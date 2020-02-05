SOUTHERN INDIANA — There are just a few days left for Republican and Democratic candidates to file for office in Indiana, and several seats have garnered more attention than others.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Clark and Floyd County councils and the Floyd County Commissioner District 3 seat had representation from both sides of the party line.
Democrats hoping to gain one of three Clark County Council at-large seats include Brandy Brewer, Jaime Hunt and Larry Jordan Jr. Republicans vying for the spot include John L. Miller, Zach Payne, incumbent Kevin L. Vissing and former Jeffersonville City Council member Ed Zastawny.
In Floyd County, the council at-large seats have less representation by Democrats, at least for now. Brad Striegel is the sole Democrat running for one the the at-large seats; Republicans Dale Bagshaw, Bill Fender, Nick Vaughn and Douglas Wacker will face off in the primary May. 5.
Five candidates are hoping to snag the Floyd County Commissioner District 3 seat, Democrat Thomas Lenfert and Republicans Jeff Eastridge, Tim Kamer, Dee A. Roney and Allan A. Smith.
Candidates have until noon Friday, Feb. 7 to file for candidacy. For more information on candidates across the state, visit https://www.in.gov/sos/.
