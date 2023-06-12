SELLERSBURG — County Road 403 will be closed at the railroad crossing for repairs to the railway from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Louisville & Indiana Railroad will replace the tracks underneath the road surface as well as the railway panel.
A suggested detour route for the closure is Coopers Lane, then Charlestown Pike and finally to Salem-Noble Road.
Construction for this job is dependent on the weather and is subject to change in case of inclement weather.
