NEW ALBANY — Scott Yates is director of respiratory therapy at Baptist Health Floyd. Brooke Hanger-Yates is an ICU charge nurse. She has worked at the hospital for 17 years.
No surprises there to those who work at Baptist Health Floyd.
But what some people may not know is that the two are also husband and wife.
While their jobs do require interaction on a regular basis, when they are on duty it’s all business they say. Patient care always comes first.
“It’s the collaboration of two professionals and I think that is why we do so well in code situations and other situations we have here in the hospital,” Scott said. “We do put professionalism above everything else. We are here for our patients. But while we are here, it is a breath of fresh air to work with someone as qualified and skilled as my wife. It makes my job easier.”
The two were married June 1, 2020 and Brooke said there are some people in the hospital who still do not know they are a couple.
“We work very hard to be professional while we are here and to make sure our co-workers know while we are here, yes we are husband and wife, but first and foremost we are professional,” Brooke said. “I try really hard, when someone says can you call your husband to come over and look at something, I will say I will call the director of respiratory to come over and look at something. I am not trying to be rude, but we work hard to be professional. If you did not know we were husband and wife you would have no idea.”
When the two do interact during a code call or to assist a patient, they seem to be on the same wavelength.
“I will never forget when he got here and we had an emergency (cardiac arrest) on PCU. He came in the room and just by eye contact he knew exactly what I needed and we didn’t even have to speak to each other,” Brooke said. “A lot of resuscitating a patient is communication with your team. It was very interesting that first time interacting with each other in an emergency.
“One of best compliments we have received as a couple here at work came from one of my nurses who said you guys must communicate really well together. She said it is so inspiring and exciting to see you guys work together because your communication is so good. That is pretty cool.”
Scott came to Baptist Health Floyd in August 2021 from Clark Memorial Health and said before the move, he and Brooke had many discussions. Not only because they would be working together, but it was also in the middle of the COVID pandemic.
“I did not take the decision lightly,” said Scott, who has been a respiratory therapist since 1996. “It’s been a good thing for me. We don’t see each other frequently, but we see each other enough.”
He said it came down to wanting to work at Baptist Health Floyd. He also admits he enjoys working in the same hospital as his wife.
“There is so much potential here. Baptist values its employees as equals and that is huge,” he said. “Leaving in the middle of a pandemic was not an easy thing. It was a very thought out decision. I have a lot of good friends at Clark, and we did a lot of good things there. But I think I made the right decision. I enjoy my job here. It is a challenge and we have a lot going on and a lot more to come. I am so excited about our plans for the future. When you talk to staff you can see the excitement in their eyes.”
The two also try not to take their work home with them to their family, which consists of four kids, one cat and one dog.
“We try really hard not to talk about a lot of things about work at home,” Scott said. “It may relate back to it was a rough day or a good day. It is very generalized.“
Brooke said she was grateful to have Scott at the hospital during the most recent COVID surges. She said having him nearby was comforting.
“When COVID hit he was at Clark and I was here. As my husband I was terrified for him because I knew what Baptist was doing here to keep us safe, but I didn’t know what Clark was doing to keep him safe,” Brooke said. “I had a ton of anxiety about him getting sick. There was so much unknown.
“We would come home and he would hold me and I would just cry. COVID rocked our world. At one point, the entire ICU was COVID. In all my years as a nurse, I have never seen that many people die. It was the exact same thing every day. I do not think I would have been able to do what I am doing if I didn’t have him. I try to keep in my emotions until I get home, but we have had some really sad times here. It is comforting to have my husband there with me during those times.”
Scott said it is nice to be married to someone who knows exactly what he is going through and what he faces on a daily basis.
“We are able to console each other when times get tough,” he said.
Brooke agreed.
“The emotional side we took home together,” she said. “Through any hardship you have to have someone to lean on. We were fortunate enough that what he was going through, I was going through. There are only a certain number of people who knew exactly what I was going through in the walls of the ICU. And I was lucky enough to live with one of those people.”
