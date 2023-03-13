This is our Millie, she is missing. She got out of the house on Oct. 31, 2022 with our other Beagle, Rocky. They ran behind our house to the stream on Hopewell Drive. I was trying to catch her, but it was cool outside and I was in my pajamas and did not have a jacket. I went home to dress and get a jacket, but when I went back to the stream, Millie and Rocky were nowhere to be found.
My husband and I drove around the circle (Geswein Road, Reinhart Road, and Hopewell Drive) and beyond with no luck spotting our missing dogs. Both of us had to go to work, and neither of us could take off to continue looking for our dogs. We just had to hope they would return home on their own. When my husband got home around 5 p.m., Rocky was sitting on the porch, but Millie was not there. He rode around the loop several times to see if he could find her, but he could not spot her. This was the beginning of our nightmare.
Millie is a petite female, she is mostly white with big black spots on her back and sides. She has brown on the underside of her ears and some brown on her nose. Millie has ticking all over her, brown on all four legs and black on the rest of her. She is skittish around people, but loves other animals.
We have put out over 2,000 flyers with Millie’s information and picture. Millie has been sighted several times on Smith Creek Road, a mile or two from our house. All of the times she has been spotted has been in the afternoon from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. This leads us to believe that someone has taken Millie into their home.
We have decided to increase the reward to $500 and to extend the area we have put out our yard signs. We feel we are running out of options; we still get a call or two and we follow up on all leads. We drive down Smith Creek Road every time we leave the house, but feel we just can’t catch a break.
If you have seen or have information about Millie, please call or text Deanna Fein at 502-649-7521, or Stephen Fein at 502-432-3285.
