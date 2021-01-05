JEFFERSONVILLE — A commercial building on Court Avenue that housed 11 tenants before a fire just over two weeks ago is expected to be demolished pending completed investigations into the fire’s cause.
Jeffersonville Building Commissioner Larry Wallace said Monday that the building’s owner is also working with a company to determine if any asbestos mitigation is needed before it is razed.
The Jeffersonville Fire Department responded around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 20 to a fire at a building at Court Avenue and Spring Street, where it found fire and heavy smoke coming out of one corner of the roof.
The initial response included about 30 firefighters, and it took crews around four hours to contain the blaze. Firefighters stayed on scene until after 3 a.m. to ensure hot spots were safely extinguished.
Division Chief Mike McCutcheon said Monday that the fire department has determined no foul play was suspected in the fire, but said they’re working with the owner’s insurance company to look further into a potential cause.
The building has been family-owned and operated by Bob McAuliffe since 1983. At the time of the fire, eleven of the building’s 12 spaces were being leased by businesses or community organizations, including the Clark County Family Recovery Court.
