JEFFERSONVILLE – Water line construction on Court Avenue in Jeffersonville is nearing completion.
Indiana American Water replaced old water lines on the road and construction is set to be finished within the next two weeks according to Andy Crouch, Jeffersonville's city engineer.
On Wednesday the city had a meeting about the utility work and the progress the water company had made on the waterlines.
The utility work started in November of last year. To work on the water lines, they had to cut into the roadway and parking areas on Court Avenue.
Crouch added that there is another waterline project going on at Veterans Parkway.
