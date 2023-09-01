SELLERSBURG - The Sellersburg woman facing three attempted murder charges following a police shooting early Thursday was allegedly firing guns inside of her home late Wednesday night, according to court documents related in the case.
According to the probable cause affidavit in the a relative of suspect Lori Lynn Carpenter, 52, told Indiana State Police that Carpenter had been drinking heavily and was intoxicated on Wednesday.
Sellersburg Police were called to the home on Liam Noble Circle at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday because someone called about hearing gunshots in the area.
At 9:51 p.m. Sellersburg Police office officer Andrew Byerly arrived and heard shots being fired.
ISP Detective Tim Denby arrived about 35 minutes later to act as a crisis negotiator. Denby was able to get ahold of a relative of Carpenter who told him she was intoxicated and firing guns inside the home. The relative told Det. Denby the suspect had a pistol and a long gun.
About 10 minutes after that the Southeast Regional SWAT team was contacted.
Just before midnight the SWAT team approached the home and opened its garage door in an attempt to speak with Carpenter.
Court documents state Carpenter exited the backdoor with a handgun in one hand and a phone in the other hand when the garage door opened.
Police gave the suspect commands to put the gun down while she was pointing the gun toward officers.
After midnight on Thursday the SWAT team breached the front door so they could see in the home and at that point Carpenter, who was on the phone with a crisis negotiator, hung up the phone.
Members of the SWAT team also started to breach the inside garage door at this time and police said that's when Carpenter shot through the door.
Three Southeast Regional SWAT Team members were on the other side of the door, Harrison County Sheriff's Office officer Sean O'Sullivan, Floyd County Sheriff's Office officer Kenny Haas and Clarksville Police officer Ryan Roeder.
According to court documents when the door was opened Carpenter was still holding the pistol and O'Sullivan returned fire.
Carpenter was hit by the shots and "went to the ground," according to court documents.
At that time SWAT officers pulled her out of the garage and rendered medical aid.
Carpenter was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and underwent surgery. She is reported to be in stable condition.
She is facing three felonies for attempted murder charges in Clark Circuit Court No. 1.
Court records show Carpenter was charged with an OWI on July 5 in Floyd Circuit Court No. 2.
