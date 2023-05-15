CLARK COUNTY — Court records provide additional information on the felony charges brought against Chris Coyle, the former Clark County Clerk candidate on the Democratic ticket.
Last week, Coyle, the chair of the Clark County Democratic Party last year, was charged with filing a fraudulent report, a Level 6 felony, and two counts of voting outside of precinct, each a Level 6 felony.
According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, Coyle sold his home in Memphis last summer and did not change the address on his driver’s license or voter registration to reflect any change of address before voting at a church in Sellersburg on Election Day.
Coyle’s attorney, David Mosley, told the News and Tribune on Monday he was not going to comment on the case.
Indiana State Police started to investigate Coyle after the Clark County Election Board conducted two hearings connected to a complaint from a citizen about Coyle’s residency.
Court records indicate the board didn’t rule on the complaint and instead told the person to contact the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office or Attorney General’s Office to file a criminal complaint.
Indiana State Police started to investigate the complaint in late November of last year.
Detective Tim Denby wrote in the probable cause affidavit that as part of his investigation he visited the Memphis home that Coyle sold to a couple in July 2022.
The couple who bought the home told Denby they didn’t have an agreement, contract or lease with Coyle so he could maintain his residency and a mailing address at their residence.
Denby wrote that a few weeks later, he received a transcript of the second meeting held by the Election Board.
“In the hearing the Election Board never addressed the CFA-4 Campaign Finance Form filed on 10-20-2022, which was (the) complaint,” Denby wrote.
He went to the Clark County Clerk’s office and received certified copies of the complaint, the finance form and proof of Coyle voting in Clark County on Election Day.
“Coyle’s voting record clearly indicated he voted at Kingdom of Life Church, Clark County Union Precinct 2, located at 11515 Highway 31 in Sellersburg, Indiana on Nov. 8 at 10:35 a.m.,” Denby wrote. “At the time of the election and vote, Coyle never changed his driver’s license and the address.”
Denby wrote that Coyle failed to update his driver’s license and voter registration, then voted at that precinct in Sellersburg on Election Day.
Police analyzed Coyle’s cell phone location records between Aug. 8 and Nov. 9 of last year. The data showed a majority of his overnight stays were in the Louisville area.
A manager at the Home2 Suites on Leisure Way in Clarksville told Denby that Coyle stayed there one night, from Oct. 26, 2022 to Oct. 27, 2022.
Another hotel manager, at the Suburban Suites on Leisure Way in Clarksville told Denby that Coyle checked into that hotel on Oct. 27, 2022 and stayed seven nights, then checked out on Nov. 3, 2022.
Denby wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he asked Coyle directly via text message what his address was, but didn’t get a response.
At the initial hearing about the citizen’s complaint with the Clark County Election Board, Coyle said that he had sold the home in Memphis, but wouldn’t know his permanent address until the election was over. He said at the time he’d made alternate living arrangements and would determine whether he was buying or renting in Clark County following the election.
Coyle lost to Republican Ryan Lynch in the 2022 clerk’s race.
