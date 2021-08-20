The Indiana State Police held an awards and recognition ceremony last week to publicly recognized the achievements, deeds, self-sacrifice and accomplishments that often go without the proper recognition.
Forty people from around the state were honored for their dedication to service, bravery, devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana. Three troopers assigned to the ISP post at Sellersburg were recognized at the ceremony.
Trooper Dustin Zehnder, who primarily patrols Clark and Floyd counties, was recognized as the 2016 Trooper of the Sellersburg District. The award is given annually to the trooper that personifies integrity, professionalism and a well-rounded work ethic.
Zehnder was selected by the command staff at the Sellersburg District for dedication to his job and other services performed for the department beyond normal expectations. Zehnder was also rated as one of the top five DUI enforcement officers across the entire state of Indiana with 100 DUI arrests last year.
Trooper Justin Mears and Trooper Patrick Stinson were also honored at the ceremony. Both primarily patrol Clark and Floyd counties.
Stinson led all of the troopers at the Sellersburg Post in DUI arrests and was in the top five statewide with 117 last year.
Mears was also in the top five for DUI arrests statewide last year with 96.
