Clarksville library sidewalk work
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Clarksville Branch location at 1312 Eastern Blvd. in Clarksville will undergo a sidewalk replacement project starting May 3. The library will remain open during this the work.
This is a two-phase construction project that will allow one entrance to stay open while the other is closed.
The sidewalk on the Eastern Boulevard side of the building will be replaced in the first phase, requiring the closure of the Eastern Boulevard parking lot, entrance, and book drop. During the first phase, access to the library will be available from the Triangle Drive entrance.
During the second phase, the sidewalk at the Triangle Drive entrance will be replaced, and new steps and handrails will be installed, requiring the closure of the Triangle Drive parking lot, entrance, and book drop. During the second phase, access to the library will be available from the Eastern Boulevard entrance.
AML Construction was awarded the project and estimates the job will take three weeks to complete.
Centra scholarships awarded
Six local high school graduates have been awarded the Loretta M. Burd Scholarship. The program awards one graduating high school senior per Centra Credit Union location with a $2,500 scholarship each year.
This year’s local recipients are:
Brooklyn Stocksdale and Isaac Ohlmann, Our Lady of Providence High School; Alex Settles, Jeffersonville High School; Emma Lopp, New Albany High School; Grace Adams, Charlestown High School; Abagail Densford, New Washington Middle/High School.
Named in honor of Loretta M. Burd, who retired from Centra Credit Union after 47 years, the Loretta M. Burd Scholarship Program is designed to help local students pursuing a college or technical school education. All applications are reviewed on academic achievements, school and community involvement, work history and a short essay about financial literacy.
New Albany HS 1970 reunion
Graduates of the New Albany High School Class of 1970 are invited to “50-year plus one” celebrations Friday and Saturday, June 4-5, 2021. The 50-year reunion, scheduled for last summer, was canceled because of the pandemic.
This year’s events will be Friday, June 4, 7 p.m. -10 p.m., VFW Hall, 1919 Grant Line Road, New Albany. It will be an informal get-together with cash bar and snacks. Saturday, June 5, 7 p.m. -11 p.m., Calumet Club, 1614 E. Spring Street, New Albany. Drinks and food provided. Casual attire. Music by John Bob Sloan.
For more information email the planning committee at 70NAHS70@gmail.com or call Jim Bright at (812-219-0228. Registration deadline is Friday, May 21.
Ladies Union Club
The Ladies Union Club met April 19 at the old one-room schoolhouse in Prather with eight members in attendance. President Pat Black called the meeting to order.
Plans were discussed for the upcoming flea market on May 21 and 22 at the Ladies Union Clubhouse at 6348 Charlestown Pike between Salem-Noble Road and Indiana 62. The Ladies Union Club was formed in 1905 and since purchasing the one-room school building in 1924 has maintained the building. It is a favorite place for groups to rent for festive occasions.
Anyone wishing to inquire about rental of the building may call Janet Goodwin at 812-246-8142.
Coronavirus Food Assistance
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency announced that signup has reopened for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) as part of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. The initial CFAP 2 signup ended on Dec. 11, 2020, but USDA has reopened sign-up for CFAP 2 for at least 60 days beginning April 5, 2021, for producers to apply or make modifications to existing CFAP 2 applications.
CFAP 2 program provides direct financial relief to producers due to market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
“Most of the crops and livestock raised in Indiana, including many of them raised in our area, are eligible commodities for this program,” said Jennifer Blair, County Executive Director for FSA in Harrison, Floyd and Crawford Counties. “If you missed getting an application in last fall, you now have the opportunity to apply for assistance. Our staff will help you through the application process, or if you need to make any modifications to your existing application.”
Row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture and more are eligible for the CFAP 2, including the recent addition of pullets and turfgrass sod. Producers are encouraged to go to farmers.gov/cfap to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each. CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first iteration of the program (CFAP 1) and interested producers must complete a new application to be eligible for payment for CFAP 2.
Blair said producers are encouraged to call the Harrison/Floyd/Crawford County FSA office at (812) 738-8121, ext. 2 for guidance on the process to complete an application. Producers also have the option to go to farmers.gov/cfap and access the online application portal or learn about other application options. A call center is available for producers who would like additional one on one support with the CFAP 2 application process. Call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorizes an increase in CFAP 1 payment rates for cattle. Cattle producers with approved CFAP 1 applications will automatically receive these payments and do not need to submit a new application since payments are based on previously approved CFAP 1 applications. Producers may be asked for additional information depending on how they filed the original application. Information on the additional payment rates for cattle can be found on farmers.gov/cfap.
This act also authorized additional CFAP assistance of $20 per acre for producers of eligible CFAP 2 flat-rate or price trigger commodities. FSA will automatically issue payments to eligible producers based on the eligible acres included on their CFAP 2 applications. Eligible producers do not need to submit a new CFAP 2 application.
FSA has also begun payment processing applications filed as part of the CFAP Additional Assistance program in the following categories:
• Applications filed for pullets and turfgrass sod
• A formula correction for row-crop producer applications to allow producers with a non-Actual Production History (APH) insurance policy to use 100% of the 2019 Agriculture Risk Coverage-County Option (ARC-CO) benchmark yield in the calculation
• Sales commodity applications revised to include insurance indemnities, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program payments, and Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus payments
Additional payments for swine producers and contract growers under CFAP Additional Assistance remain on hold and are likely to require modifications to the regulation as part of the broader evaluation and future assistance; however, FSA will continue to accept applications from interested producers.
Service Center staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools. Because of the pandemic, some USDA Service Centers are open to limited visitors. Contact your Service Center to set up an in-person or phone appointment. Additionally, more information related to USDA’s response and relief for producers can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Scholarship Celebration
Jackson Kruer of Clarksville, was one of more than 800 students at Central College who would have been honored at the college’s annual Scholarship Celebration on Thursday, April 22. The event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Scholarship Celebration in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. Kruer received the Journey Scholarship. Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college.
Trinity Learning Ministry Accreditation
Trinity Learning Ministry in New Albany has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) — the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.
NAEYC accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments. The mission through Trinity United Methodist Church is to provide high-quality early education and enriching opportunities in a Christian environment for children 2 years old and up to entering kindergarten during the school year. Trinity Learning Ministry has worked since 1980 to provide high quality play based learning, earning NAEYC accreditation four times since 1999. The facility is also an Indiana Paths to Quality Level 4 program. All children are unique and learn best by doing!
To earn NAEYC accreditation, Trinity Learning Ministry went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the ten program standards and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria. NAEYC-accredited programs are always prepared for unannounced quality-assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for five years.
For more information about NAEYC Accreditation, go to the NAEYC website: http://www.naeyc.org.
