CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Edgar Gonzalez Colonel, 31, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Zahn Ray Rodriguez, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Leah Kay Clemons, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (misdeanor), identity deception, possession of paraphernalia
Bridgette Marie Parker, 27, unknown, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession synthetic drug lookalike substance, possession of syringe, hold for other agency
Jordan L. Williams, 28, Crestwood, Ky., warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew Bradley Slawinski-Brown, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Wesley Leon Musser, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Justin Jermaine Oliver, 23, transient, theft motor vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, intimidation to police officer, hold for other agency (felony)
Tiera M. Rowe, 22, Louisville, theft of firearm
Shannon Nicole Williams, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (felony)
Rebecca Alma Khosrowshahi, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Andrew Jordan Perry, 33, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed, OWI refusal, possession of controlled substance, trafficking with an inmate outside of facility with enhancing circumstances
Jason R. O’Connor, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia — prior conviction, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
RELEASED
Matthew Draper, 35, Jeffersonville, OWI
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Otis L. Harrison, 30, Louisville, criminal trespass
William J. Miller, 26, Elizabeth, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass
RELEASED
Arizoniah C. Haysley, 21, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Mark C. Stevens, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Brittany M. Byrd, 31, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.