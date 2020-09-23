CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Edgar Gonzalez Colonel, 31, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Zahn Ray Rodriguez, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Leah Kay Clemons, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (misdeanor), identity deception, possession of paraphernalia

Bridgette Marie Parker, 27, unknown, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession synthetic drug lookalike substance, possession of syringe, hold for other agency

Jordan L. Williams, 28, Crestwood, Ky., warrant (misdemeanor)

Matthew Bradley Slawinski-Brown, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Wesley Leon Musser, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Justin Jermaine Oliver, 23, transient, theft motor vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, intimidation to police officer, hold for other agency (felony)

Tiera M. Rowe, 22, Louisville, theft of firearm

Shannon Nicole Williams, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (felony)

Rebecca Alma Khosrowshahi, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Andrew Jordan Perry, 33, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed, OWI refusal, possession of controlled substance, trafficking with an inmate outside of facility with enhancing circumstances

Jason R. O’Connor, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia — prior conviction, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

RELEASED

Matthew Draper, 35, Jeffersonville, OWI

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Otis L. Harrison, 30, Louisville, criminal trespass

William J. Miller, 26, Elizabeth, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass

RELEASED

Arizoniah C. Haysley, 21, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Mark C. Stevens, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Brittany M. Byrd, 31, Henryville, warrant (felony)

