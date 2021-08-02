INDIANAPOLIS — Clark and Floyd counties are among 25 counties that will share more than $1 million the federal government is awarding Indiana to train workers to help deal with widespread opioid use, addiction and overdoses.
The funds will provide participants with training in jobs that address the impact of the opioid crisis, including recovery coaches, peer navigators and community health workers. The money may also be used to train individuals to work in mental health treatment, addiction treatment and pain management.
The Labor Department awarded the funding to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, officials said last week.
The grant will serve people in the following counties: Bartholomew, Blackford, Clark, Crawford, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Floyd, Harrison, Henry, Jackson, Jay, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Randolph, Ripley, Rush, Scott, Switzerland, Union, Washington and Wayne.
Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, this incremental funding is part of a $4.7 million National Health Emergency Dislocated Worker Grant awarded in 2019, the Labor Department said in a news release last week.
Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated workers programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.
