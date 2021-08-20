Twenty-three food vendors at the Indiana State Fair have spent the last two weeks battling for the title of “2021 Indiana State Fair Taste of the Fair Champion” as they offered fairgoers some of the most wacky, creative and delicious treats the fair has ever seen.
After 14 days of selling their Taste of the Fair food items in hopes of obtaining the most votes, the title of 2021 Grand Champion Taste of the Fair and a $2,500 cash prize has been awarded to Cinni Minis, offered by R&W Concessions.
Gidget Hall, owner of R&W Concessions, said being awarded the winning title and taking home the cash prize made being at the fair even sweeter. She was also quick to recognize and thank the R&W Concessions staff, without whom she said serving up their Cinni Minis and taking home first place would not have been possible.
When coming up with the idea for Cinni Minis earlier this year, Hall said she was looking for something different to serve guests at the fair. “We tried it and it worked. Anything you can dip and fry usually does the trick,” Hall joked.
Placing second competition is the BBQ Suga Momma, offered by Gobble Gobble Food Truck. Gobble Gobble Food Truck takes home a $1,000 cash prize, as well as bragging rights for being the runner-up in this annual competition.
Placing third and receiving a $500 cash prize is the Media Noche, offered by Da Portable Rican.
Fairgoers were able to cast their votes for their favorite Taste of the Fair food item by scanning the QR codes at participating vendor booths or by filling out paper ballots at the information booths across the fairgrounds. Although voting has ended, there are still four days left to visit the fair and taste the 2021 Taste of the Fair winning dishes, along with all of the other scrumptious fair food!
The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating Hoosiers’ spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days celebrate Indiana agriculture and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across Indiana, and beyond.
Nationally recognized for offering great entertainment, showcasing 4-H youth, interactive agriculture education programs, premier facilities and a variety of unique, fun foods, the Indiana State Fair has been an annual attraction for generations of Hoosiers since 1852.
The 2021 Indiana State Fair will run through August 22. The theme for this year’s fair is Celebrating the Hoosier Spirit. For more information, go to www.indianastatefair.com
