WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Kathryn Dolan, chief public information officer for the Indiana Supreme Court, is a recipient of the National Center for State Courts’ Distinguished Service Award, presented annually to those who have made significant contributions to the justice system and who have supported the mission of NCSC.
Dolan will be presented the award April 13 during a virtual judicial education event for Indiana judges. NCSC President Mary C. McQueen will present the award remotely.
Dolan, who leads the Indiana Supreme Court’s Office of Communication, Education and Outreach manages media inquiries, the law library, and the judicial branch website. Along with her team, she oversees the webcasting of supreme court oral arguments and internal and external messaging.
She has made Indiana a leader in the use of graphic design to better convey the message of fair and impartial courts. As part of her daily duties, she conducts training for judges on how to work with the media, writes and distributes news releases, and provides outreach to schools and community organizations.
On a national level, Dolan is president of the Conference of Court Public Information Officers, the only professional organization dedicated to the role of court communicators worldwide. Her term, which began in January 2020, lasts for two years.
NCSC presents a handful of Distinguished Service Awards annually to those who have made significant contributions to the court system and to the work of the NCSC.
The awards recognize one person from each of the following categories: current or former state appellate judge; current or former state trial judge; state-level court administrator or employee; trial-level court administrator or employee; attorney or other individual not employed by the courts; and current or former international judge or court executive.
