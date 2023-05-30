SOUTHERN INDIANA – The Center for Women and Families has named Jeffersonville woman Debbie Cover its Southern Indiana Volunteer of the Year.
Cover is a licensed mental health counselor with a history of working with survivors of domestic violence.
“I started working with them in 2022 doing client engagement events, that’s some thing every quarter when you try to have a fun, lighthearted event, a picnic, spa day, that sort of thing,” Cover said. “Last fall I started working with them to lead groups. I am trying to lead groups for intimate partner violence. The people who are going through that, it’s a population that needs to get together and talk, and sometimes it’s hard to do that.”
Cover first started her work with people experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault in Texas.
Her husband was working with a group that was trying to open a shelter in Palestine, Texas.
“He’d seen a need, I wasn’t all that involved, but later as I was going through schooling and I became licensed mental health counselor,” Cover said. “I started working with that population more and its certainly a group that has a of needs. (I was) just trying to educate the public about the dynamics of domestic violence.”
When she and her family moved to Tippecanoe County, she started working with the local prosecutor’s office to provide counseling to people involved with domestic violence cases.
“They had a grant and they would pay me to counsel people in this situation,” Cover said. “...so when I moved here three years ago it was one of the first volunteer agencies I thought of.”
Cover was honored at The Center’s Breakfast of Brilliance in New Albany last week.
Southern Indiana Programs Director Zenebia Law said Cover has helped the location immensely. The Southern Indiana branch provides walk-in and mobile services for people in crisis, a model it switched to a few years ago.
Law said that method, which includes the groups that Cover leads, is successful.
“In fact, across the state of Indiana there’s been other organizations that have transitioned into the mobile advocacy model,” Law said. “They’ve added it too their services, so we’ve been a big help in supporting those organizations in that transition as well.”
Outside of The Center Cover is active in her community.
“I’ve helped with refugees from Afghanistan, our church has sponsored many families helping people through Kentucky Refugee Ministries,” she said. “My parents were immigrants, too.”
Cover also works as a volunteer with YouthLink and helps students at Franklin Square Elementary School with reading. She also is also involved with Master Gardeners and volunteers with Fairmont Elementary School in New Albany.
“(Fairmont Elementary) has a garden at the school and children learn all about nutrition and gardening,” Cover said. “So I get to be a kid that way.”
