INDIANAPOLIS — Southern Indiana counties of Clark and Floyd saw COVID-19 numbers climb by a combined 65 cases in the latest report available from the Indiana Department of Health.
Clark County's positive cases rose by 42, bringing its total to 2,722. Floyd County had an increase of 23 for a total of 1,667 cases since testing began.
The state Health Department on Friday announced that 2,328 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. The total includes approximately 300 cases whose reporting was delayed due to a technical issue over the past few days.
To date, a total of 143,495 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 3,654 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 22 from the previous day. Another 233 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
The number of deaths in Floyd and Clark counties remains 65 and 57, respectively.
To date, 1,532,949 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,521,402 on Thursday. A total of 2,451,285 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.