INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 continues to spread in Southern Indiana, with the latest report from state health officials showing nearly 200 new cases in the region.
The Indiana Department of Health on Saturday reported that Clark County had 136 new cases, while Floyd County had 63. Statewide, 5,429 additional diagnoses were reported.
That brings to 523,090 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Overall, Clark County has had 8,679 cases, 113 of which have been fatal. The total number of cases in Floyd County stands at 5,260 with 99 deaths reported.
Data showed 39 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, bringing Indiana's total number of deaths to 8,055. Another 355 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Clark County's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals is 26.8%, above the state's 24.8% and Floyd County's 23.6%.
To date, 2,660,696 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,649,964 on Friday. A total of 5,769,273 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
