INDIANAPOLIS — Clark and Floyd counties continue to see a spike in COVID-19 cases, with 240 new diagnoses reported Thursday by the Indiana Department of Health. Individually, Clark recorded 149 new cases and Floyd had 91.
Statewide, the number of new cases grew by 7,344, bringing to 546,499 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
Overall, Clark County has had 9,231 cases and 119 deaths. Total cases in Floyd County number 5,524 with 102 deaths reported.
A total of 8,452 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 81 from the previous day. Another 371 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 2,710,638 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,694,585 on Wednesday. A total of 5,950,922 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The seven-day positivity rates in Clark and Floyd counties, both of which are now red on the state's virus advisory map, remain high. Clark's is 33.1% and Floyd's 26.5%, while the state's is 27.8%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
