SOUTHERN INDIANA — COVID-19 cases are trending downward in Clark and Floyd counties as local health officials continue to push for vaccinations to combat the virus.
In Clark County, 30 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths were reported by the Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday. In Floyd County, 20 new cases were reported.
Clark and Floyd counties remain in the orange status on the state’s color-coded map tracking COVID-19 spread. Across the state, 2,675 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new deaths were reported.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said “things are better” compared to previous weeks in terms of COVID-19 spread and cases in the community, which is in line with statewide and national trends.
He said cases have been steadily declining in Floyd County since reaching an 18% positivity rate six weeks ago.
About 60% of Floyd County residents are fully vaccinated, according to Harris. Over the past couple of weeks, the county has been ranked sixth in the state for total number of people vaccinated per 100,000 people.
Many people ages 18 to 40 have not received their COVID-19 vaccinations, which has been “food for the Delta variant” in the community, Harris said.
“That’s what is sustaining the outbreak — the lack of people vaccinated in that age group,” he said.
In Clark County, the vaccination rate is 49%, according to Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel. He also noted that the county is seeing lower vaccination numbers for teens and young adults.
Yazel said if numbers continue to drop in the next few weeks, the county might move from orange to yellow on the state’s color-coded map.
“It’s a good time to take a deep breath — I’m not saying throw caution to the wind, but hopefully we continue to see a nice downward trajectory and hopefully we see more normalcy in the next few weeks,” Yazel said. “Then we’ll focus on mitigation during the holiday season."
This week, Clark Memorial Health is reopening its vaccine clinic at the hospital’s Medical Arts Building. The clinic will offer Pfizer booster shots, as well as first and second shots of the Pfizer vaccine.
The Floyd County Health Department is continuing its weekly drive-thru vaccination clinic at Indiana University Southeast, and it is offering a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic during the Harvest Homecoming booth days.
From Thursday through Saturday, the Indiana National Guard will help with the clinic at Harvest Homecoming, and it will just be the health department on Sunday. The clinic will be outside the festival at Market and E. 3rd in New Albany.
The state will provide Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Harvest Homecoming clinic, and the health department will provide Moderna. Booster shots will be available for eligible individuals.
Harris, who also works in the emergency room of Baptist Health Floyd, noted that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has also been declining locally for past few weeks. Baptist Health Floyd reported a total of 33 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Tuesday, including 28 vaccinated patients and five unvaccinated patients.
About three weeks ago, there were more than 50 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, Harris said. Despite the recent decreases in cases, the hospital is “really tight” in terms of hospital bed availability, and the hospital is seeing the usual respiratory illnesses that come through this time of year.
Yazel, an ER doctor at Clark Memorial Health, said the hospital is still “extremely crowded,” and a large number of patients admitted to the hospital limits the number of beds available.
“In the last week or so, a large number of patients have been admitted to the hospital, but there are no beds available upstairs so they are boarding in the emergency department,” he said. “It’s tough on the nursing staff, and increased admissions on the ICU levels backs up other floors, so if an ambulance drops off a patient, they might not have a bed to put them in.”
“It trickles down in the system, so people admitted to the hospital might spend two or three days in the ER before going upstairs,” Yazel said. “We’re still fighting that.”
The Floyd County Health Department has been trying to reach more people in the 18 to 40 age range, but there hasn’t been much of an increase, Harris said. Some people have gotten their shots as a result of the federal vaccine mandate for large employers, he said.
Harris estimates well over half of the immunocompromised individuals eligible for the third Moderna or Pfizer vaccine have received their shot over the past couple of months.
A Pfizer-only booster dose recently became available for individuals over age 65, younger adults with underlying health conditions and those with jobs that put them at high risk for COVID-19.
“A lot of people in our community stepped up and got the vaccine, and a lot of people stepped up to help give the vaccine,” Harris said. “Overall, it’s a great community response. So that’s all great, but the bad part is that a significant chunk of 18-to-40-year-olds need to get their shot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.