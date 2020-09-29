INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday announced that 761 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 119,066 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Clark County positive cases number 2,267, with 57 deaths reported. Floyd County cases total 1,404, with 64 deaths.
A total of 3,385 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 20 from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,371,355 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,366,294 on Monday. A total of 2,042,146 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
