COVID-19 the latest logo (copy) (copy)

HOGP, CDC | AP File

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Sunday reported 6,025 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings the state's total positive cases to 425,434.

Data shows Clark County cases at 6,822 with the addition of 106 new positives. Floyd County added 57 cases for a total of 4,204.

The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals in Clark is 24.6% and in Floyd 21.2%. The overall rate for Indiana is 25%.

Statewide, 6,495 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, 37 of the deaths newly reported. On the county level, deaths remain at 92 in Clark and 82 for Floyd.

