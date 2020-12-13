INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Sunday reported 6,025 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings the state's total positive cases to 425,434.
Data shows Clark County cases at 6,822 with the addition of 106 new positives. Floyd County added 57 cases for a total of 4,204.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals in Clark is 24.6% and in Floyd 21.2%. The overall rate for Indiana is 25%.
Statewide, 6,495 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, 37 of the deaths newly reported. On the county level, deaths remain at 92 in Clark and 82 for Floyd.
