INDIANAPOLIS — Floyd and Clark counties both had 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest information released Sunday by the Indiana Department of Health. That brings to 6,893 and 11,455, respectively, the total number of cases seen in each county.
Statewide, 1,764 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 639,711 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 11,401 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 55 from the previous day. Another 416 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Floyd County deaths rose by one to 149. Clark County's death total remained 166.
To date, 3,006,430 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,999,073 on Saturday. A total of 7,285,821 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
The state's seven-day positivity rate for unique persons was 15.1% compared to Floyd County's 16.1% and Clark County's 17.6%
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of today, 694,945 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 216,389 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
