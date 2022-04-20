SOUTHERN INDIANA — Even as the BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19 drives a national rise in COVID-19 cases, levels remain low in Southern Indiana.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said the county is seeing “consistent improvement” in its local COVID-19 numbers, and there are many “positive community indexes.”
“There’s simply fewer cases, fewer visits to the ER and fewer hospitalizations — in the broad spectrum, they are all down,” he said.
As of Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported a 7-day average of 278 cases — an increase of 104 from last week — and a 7-day average of two deaths.
Clark County has a 7-day average of seven cases, and Floyd County has a 7-day average of four cases. The CDC’s community level tracker reports COVID-19 spread as low in both Clark and Floyd.
Harris feels good about the local situation even as the country faces the highly infectious B.A. 2 subvariant of Omicron, which the CDC estimates as making up about 90% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide. He notes the significance of increased immunity levels in the community, since many people are vaccinated or have been previously infected with COVID-19 or both.
“On the whole — barring some major mutation — I think we’ve seen the end of COVID-19 as we know it,” Harris said.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said although there has been a slight increase in cases, both overall cases and hospitalizations remain low in Clark County. The majority of cases are likely BA.2, and he is seeing “relatively mild infections.”
Harris said although COVID-19 testing efforts have been scaled back, testing is readily available through primary care doctors and the Floyd County Health Department. After facing a shortage several months ago, Indiana now has a surplus of antigen tests.
Yazel notes that testing demand is “really, really low right now,” saying testing is at a 10th of the levels the Clark County Health Department saw at times of high community spread of COVID-19. The prevalence of home tests could be one reason for this decline in testing demand, he said.
This decline in testing demand may factor into why numbers are so low, but the decreased levels of hospitalizations are encouraging, Yazel said.
“I’m not sure how vigilant people are about reporting (home test) results, but hospitalizations are not affected by that,” he said. “The fact that we’re not seeing a rise in that means clinically significant infections are still very low.”
This week, a federal judge struck down the federal mask mandate for planes and public transportation, but Yazel emphasizes that “just because there’s no mask mandate doesn’t mean you can’t still wear a mask.”
“My philosophy is to know your own risk profile and act accordingly,” he said.
For those at high risk for COVID-19, Harris emphasizes the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted, including receiving the second booster shot available for the immunocompromised and ages 50 and over.
“All those people who fit that criteria should get a booster shot — it’s a clear-cut, straightforward best practice,” he said.
Yazel said the Clark County Health Department is seeing about 30 to 50 people per day receiving booster shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.