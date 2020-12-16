INDIANAPOLIS — Clark County has crossed the 7,000 mark in COVID-19 cases, according to the latest report issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Health.
Clark County cases totaled 7,043 with the addition of 75 new COVID-19 diagnoses. Floyd County added 55 new cases for a total of 4,328.
Three more deaths were recorded in Clark County, for a total of 99. Floyd County deaths remained at 85.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was 24.8% in Clark, 22.3% in Floyd and 24% statewide.
The report showed 6,283 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 440,850 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 6,781 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 125 from the previous day. Another 320 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,461,562 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,446,551 on Tuesday. A total of 5,050,163 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
