INDIANAPOLIS — Southern Indiana saw COVID-19 cases rise by 243 in the two-county region of Clark and Floyd, according to the latest data released Saturday by the Indiana Department of Health.
Clark had 160 more cases, bringing its total to 9,492 overall. No additional deaths were reported in the county, which has had 122.
Floyd's 83 new cases of COVID-19 brought its total to 5,685. The county also had one additional death, making its total 104.
Statewide, 6,045 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 558,560 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 8,595 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 75 from the previous day. Another 371 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 2,738,914 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,724,389 on Friday. A total of 6,061,499 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Clark County's seven-day positivity rate for unique persons remains high, at 32.9%, compared to the state's 28.5% and Floyd's 25.8%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
