INDIANAPOLIS — Clark County added 65 more COVID-19 cases and Floyd County added 36 in the latest statistics released by the Indiana Department of Health on Sunday.
Overall, Clark County has had 11,156 cases and 149 deaths, while Floyd County cases number 6,681 with 118 deaths.
Statewide, 1,750 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 626,682 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 9,598 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. Another 376 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,957,867 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,949,445 on Saturday. A total of 7,014,523 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Clark County's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was 21.4% ahead of Floyd County's 17.1% and the state's 17.0%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of today, 562,084 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 143,638 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
