INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has nearly recorded its most COVID-19 deaths for a single month with a week remaining as health officials on Tuesday added 103 more deaths to the state’s pandemic toll.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s daily update included the new deaths mostly occurring over the past several days through Monday. Those deaths push November’s total to at least 991.
Clark County recorded three more deaths, pushing its total number of deaths to the same as reported in Floyd County, 77.
Indiana’s monthly high for COVID-19 deaths was 1,041 in April, when at most the state’s moving seven-day average was 42 fatalities a day. That daily average has now reached 51 as Indiana’s hospitals are treating nearly double the number of coronavirus patients as at any point since seeing their first infections in March.
Coronavirus hospitalizations have reached a level where health care leaders say the system is becoming overwhelmed and some hospitals have started rationing care to treat those most severely ill.
Indiana hospitals were treating 3,279 COVID-19 patients as of Monday — a more than 300% increase since late September when Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all business and crowd size restrictions before reinstating some limits this month.
Indiana has now recorded 5,435 coronavirus deaths, including both those with confirmed and presumed infections.
Clark County has surpassed 5,000 cases of COVID-19, with the addition of 89 new cases for a total of 5,040, the Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday.
Fifty-three new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Floyd County brought its total number of cases to 3,114.
State health officials reported 5,702 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 306,538 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus after corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 2,107,744 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,090,728 on Monday. A total of 3,976,683 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.